Sambit Patra calls Nehru 'compromised chacha'

14:09





Speaking at a press conference in New Delhi, Patra alleged that Nehru's former private secretary, MO Mathai, had been described as an "American agent."





He further claimed that during the 1960s, agents of the KGB, the Soviet intelligence agency, were present in the Prime Minister's Office. "Today, we want to reveal who the real compromiser is. In this context, Nehru's name comes first in this entire series. How Nehru was compromised and how the compromise of Nehru compromised the country...The CIA had such a strong presence in the secretariat of 'Compromised Chacha', that his special assistant or special secretary, whose name was M.O. Mathai, was called an American agent and in the nineteen sixties, agents of the KGB, which is a Russian agency, were also present in the office of Chacha Compromised," Sambit Patra said.





According to Patra, both the CIA and the KGB had significant influence within Nehru's administration, and it was widely believed at the time that sensitive documents were easily accessible to both the United States and the Soviet Union. He questioned why national security was allegedly weakened to such an extent that confidential documents could have been exposed to foreign powers.





"So whether it was M.O. Mathai or KGB agents, the CIA and KGB had a stronghold in Chacha Nehru's office, and in the 1960s and 1970s, it used to be said about Nehru's regime, that any document that the foreign dispensation needed was readily available for the US and for Russia... That was the situation, a grim situation...Why was national security made so hollow that secret documents of the country were handed over to foreign hands," Sambit Patra added. -- ANI

Amid allegations from the Congress party that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was "compromised" in relation to the India-US interim trade arrangement, BJP MP Sambit Patra strongly responded, turning the criticism toward India's first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, whom he referred to as "compromised chacha."