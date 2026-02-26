Rupee dips 1 paisa to settle at 90.92 against US dollar

The rupee slipped 1 paisa to settle at 90.92 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a rise in global crude oil prices and a firm greenback against major rivals.
However, foreign fund inflows supported the local unit and prevented the decline, forex traders said.
At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.86 against the greenback and traded in a narrow range of 90.81-90.93 during the session.
Eventually, it closed at 90.92 (provisional), down 1 paisa from its previous close.
The rupee stayed range-bound and settled with a gain of 4 paise at 90.91 against the US dollar on Wednesday. -- PTI