Rupee dips 1 paisa to settle at 90.92 against US dollar

19:11





However, foreign fund inflows supported the local unit and prevented the decline, forex traders said.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.86 against the greenback and traded in a narrow range of 90.81-90.93 during the session.





Eventually, it closed at 90.92 (provisional), down 1 paisa from its previous close.





The rupee stayed range-bound and settled with a gain of 4 paise at 90.91 against the US dollar on Wednesday. -- PTI

The rupee slipped 1 paisa to settle at 90.92 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a rise in global crude oil prices and a firm greenback against major rivals.