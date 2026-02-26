HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Rupee dips 1 paisa to settle at 90.92 against US dollar

Thu, 26 February 2026
Share:
19:11
image
The rupee slipped 1 paisa to settle at 90.92 (provisional) against the US dollar on Thursday, weighed down by a rise in global crude oil prices and a firm greenback against major rivals. 

However, foreign fund inflows supported the local unit and prevented the decline, forex traders said. 

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.86 against the greenback and traded in a narrow range of 90.81-90.93 during the session. 

Eventually, it closed at 90.92 (provisional), down 1 paisa from its previous close. 

The rupee stayed range-bound and settled with a gain of 4 paise at 90.91 against the US dollar on Wednesday. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC Super 8s India vs Zim Updates: Zim opt to bowl; Axar, Samson return
T20 WC Super 8s India vs Zim Updates: Zim opt to bowl; Axar, Samson return

Now, no charges for cancelling air ticket before 48 hrs
Now, no charges for cancelling air ticket before 48 hrs

The DGCA has revised air ticket refund norms, allowing passengers to cancel or change tickets without additional charges within 48 hours of booking, subject to conditions. The new rules also address name correction fees and medical...

LIVE! HC issues notice to Assam CM in PILs over 'hate speech'
LIVE! HC issues notice to Assam CM in PILs over 'hate speech'

Won't be deterred by nuclear threat, says Army commander
Won't be deterred by nuclear threat, says Army commander

Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar reports a sustained decline in militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the army's readiness to respond to any misadventures by Pakistan and its support for terrorist...

Swami Avimukteshwaranand files counter-case against accuser
Swami Avimukteshwaranand files counter-case against accuser

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, accused of sexual abuse, has filed a case against his accuser under the POCSO Act, claiming the law allows action against false accusations. He has also sought anticipatory bail from the Allahabad High...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO