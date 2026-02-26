HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

RSS-driven mischief: Cong on NCERT texbook row

Thu, 26 February 2026
Share:
13:46
image
The Congress on Thursday said the Supreme Court is rightly agitated over critical references to the judiciary in National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks and claimed that the rewriting of such books over the past decade has been an Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh-driven exercise full of 'mischief and malice'.

The opposition party's assertion came after the Supreme Court on Thursday imposed a 'complete blanket ban' on the Class 8 NCERT book with a chapter on corruption in the judiciary and ordered that all copies, physical and digital, be seized.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, 'The Supreme Court is rightly agitated over critical references to the judiciary in NCERT textbooks.'

'Actually, the way NCERT textbooks have been rewritten over the past decade is disgraceful, apart from being dangerous as well. It has been a RSS-driven exercise full of mischief and malice. It is this racket that needs to be investigated,' he said.

A three-judge bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant, and justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi also issued show cause notices to the NCERT director and the secretary of the department of school education and asked them to explain why contempt proceedings should not be initiated against those responsible.

The bench had taken suo motu cognisance of the 'objectionable' statements about the judiciary in the new textbook after senior advocate Kapil Sibal, alongside Abhishek Singhvi, mentioned the matter for urgent consideration. 

The NCERT social science textbook for Class 8 says corruption, a massive backlog of cases, and the lack of an adequate number of judges are among the challenges faced by the judicial system.

After stern words by the Supreme Court that it will not allow 'anyone on earth' to tarnish the judiciary's integrity, the NCERT pulled the textbook from its website, with sources saying the government was livid with the controversial references in the curriculum.

The NCERT on Wednesday also apologised for 'inappropriate content' after facing the Supreme Court's ire over the chapter and said the book concerned will be rewritten in consultation with appropriate authorities.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sambit Patra calls Nehru 'compromised chacha'
LIVE! Sambit Patra calls Nehru 'compromised chacha'

'They have fired a gunshot': SC bans NCERT textbook
'They have fired a gunshot': SC bans NCERT textbook

The apex court ordered that the Centre and state authorities comply with its directions immediately, and warned of 'serious action' if directions are defied in any form.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Are Married
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Are Married

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda celebrated their wedding in Udaipur, blending Telugu and Kodava traditions in a heartfelt ceremony.

Fissures in MVA: After Sena-UBT, Cong claims RS seat
Fissures in MVA: After Sena-UBT, Cong claims RS seat

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra is facing internal conflict over the allocation of a winnable Rajya Sabha seat, with the Congress staking its claim against the Shiv Sena (UBT). Discussions are ongoing to reach a...

'Child Marriage Is Nothing But Child Rape'
'Child Marriage Is Nothing But Child Rape'

'People don't believe that a 15-year-old girl subjected to sexual intercourse within a marriage is a victim of rape.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO