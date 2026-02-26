HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Raut acquitted in defamation case filed by Somaiya's wife

Thu, 26 February 2026
A sessions court in Mumbai on Thursday allowed the revision application of Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut, acquitting him in a defamation case filed by BJP leader Kirit Somaiya's wife Medha Somaiya. 

The BJP leader's wife had dragged the Rajya Sabha member to court, claiming he made baseless and completely defamatory allegations in the media against her and her husband, accusing them of being involved in a Rs 100 crore scam related to the construction of public toilets in the Mira-Bhayander Municipal Corporation area. 

A magistrate court last year convicted Raut and sentenced him to 15 days in jail in the case. The Sena (UBT) leader later filed an appeal before the sessions court, challenging the magistrate's ruling. After hearing the arguments of both sides, the court allowed his plea on Thursday. -- PTI

