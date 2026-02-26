HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PM meets Israeli President Herzog

Thu, 26 February 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and the two leaders explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, tech and connectivity. Prime Minister Modi thanked President Herzog for his steadfast support in strengthening the special India-Israel Partnership. He also extended an invitation to President Herzog to visit India in the near future. 

Modi said the ties between the two countries can contribute significantly to global growth. "I warmly invite you to visit India, and when you come, don't limit your visit to just Delhi, but take out more time to travel to other parts of India also," he said. On his part, Herzog said India is an essential part of the great future of the Middle East. 

"Both leaders explored avenues to further enhance cooperation in education, start-ups, innovation, tech and connectivity," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X. Modi also planted a tree in the Presidential Gardens under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. -- PTI

