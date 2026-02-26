HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Partition a planned conspiracy, say speakers at DU literary seminar

Thu, 26 February 2026
Calling the Partition of India a "well-planned conspiracy," speakers at a literary event held at a Delhi University college on Thursday said the 1947 division was a political move that deepened hatred and violence along religious lines.

Various dignitaries spoke at the valedictory session of the three-day national seminar on "Literary Expression of the Partition of India" at Aditi Mahavidyalaya.

The event was jointly organised by the college and the Akhil Bharatiya Sahitya Parishad with support from the Indian Council of Social Science Research.

Speaking at the event, JNU assistant professor Malkhan Singh cited literary works such as Tamas, Aadha Gaon and Pinjar and said that Partition was "not merely a geographical division but a political attempt to divide people on the basis of religion and caste."

The speakers reflected on the human cost of Partition.

Academic and scholar Devdas Saket described it as a deeply tragic event that reshaped the country socially and emotionally, stressing the need to strengthen unity and harmony. -- PTI

