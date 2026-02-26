MP sustains minor injuries as truck hits his car in Maha

23:53





The incident took place in Sakhara area of Digras taluka when the Shiv Sena-UBT MP was travelling with five other party workers, he said.





"The MP and others sustained minor injuries. The tipper truck driver has been arrested," the official said.





Speaking about the incident, Deshmukh said there was nothing to worry and assured he would be meeting his supporters as usual from Friday onwards. -- PTI

Yavatmal-Washim Lok Sabha MP Sanjay Deshmukh suffered minor injuries after his car was hit by a tipper truck on Thursday evening, a police official said.