Modi: Got a glimpse of pioneering work by Israeli youth

11:12





He met with Israel's PM Benjamin Netanyahu and urged Israeli companies to invest in India, collaborating with local talent. This visit strengthens India-Israel ties, focusing on tech and innovation.





In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Yesterday in Jerusalem, PM Netanyahu and I visited an exhibition which showcased special innovations from the world of technology. Got a glimpse of pioneering work by Israeli youth in areas such as AI, Quantum, healthcare, cyber security, water resources, agriculture and more. Urged Israeli companies to invest in India and work with our talented youth." Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was conferred with the Speaker of the Knesset medal by the Knesset, one of the highest parliamentary honours of Israel. -- ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday visited Jerusalem and highlighted Israel's innovative tech scene, showcasing AI, Quantum, healthcare, and more.