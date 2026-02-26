HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kerala HC stays release of The Kerala Story 2

Thu, 26 February 2026
14:43
The Kerala High Court on Thursday granted an interim stay against the release of the film "The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond", saying that prima facie there is non-application of mind by the censor board while certifying the movie. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas passed the order on two pleas challenging the release of the film. 

The film was scheduled to be released on February 27. The court in its order also said that the guidelines for ensuring a film does not disrupt social harmony appear not to have been adhered to by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Sambit Patra calls Nehru 'compromised chacha'
'They have fired a gunshot': SC bans NCERT textbook
The apex court ordered that the Centre and state authorities comply with its directions immediately, and warned of 'serious action' if directions are defied in any form.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Are Married
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda celebrated their wedding in Udaipur, blending Telugu and Kodava traditions in a heartfelt ceremony.

Fissures in MVA: After Sena-UBT, Cong claims RS seat
The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance in Maharashtra is facing internal conflict over the allocation of a winnable Rajya Sabha seat, with the Congress staking its claim against the Shiv Sena (UBT). Discussions are ongoing to reach a...

'Child Marriage Is Nothing But Child Rape'
'People don't believe that a 15-year-old girl subjected to sexual intercourse within a marriage is a victim of rape.'

