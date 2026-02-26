HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
India-Israel to sign economic, security, diplomatic agreements

Thu, 26 February 2026
India and Israel are set to sign a series of economic, security and diplomatic agreements after the conclusion of the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the official account of Israeli PM said on Thursday. In a post on X, it further noted that after the signing of the agreements, the two leaders will deliver joint statements to the press. 

"At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties will sign a series of economic, security, and diplomatic agreements, after which Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Modi will deliver joint statements to the media", the post said. -- ANI

