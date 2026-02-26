India-Israel to sign economic, security, diplomatic agreements

India and Israel are set to sign a series of economic, security and diplomatic agreements after the conclusion of the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the official account of Israeli PM said on Thursday. In a post on X, it further noted that after the signing of the agreements, the two leaders will deliver joint statements to the press.
