India-Israel to sign economic, security, diplomatic agreements

16:14





"At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties will sign a series of economic, security, and diplomatic agreements, after which Prime Minister Netanyahu and Prime Minister Modi will deliver joint statements to the media", the post said. -- ANI

India and Israel are set to sign a series of economic, security and diplomatic agreements after the conclusion of the delegation-level talks between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the official account of Israeli PM said on Thursday. In a post on X, it further noted that after the signing of the agreements, the two leaders will deliver joint statements to the press.