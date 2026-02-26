HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC issues notice to Assam CM in PILs over 'hate speech'

Thu, 26 February 2026
Share:
18:44
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma./File image
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma./File image
The Gauhati high court on Thursday issued a notice to Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in connection with a bunch of PILs, accusing him of giving "hate speech" and making "communal comments" against the 'Miya' community.

Notices were also issued to the state government and the DGP in connection with three different petitions on the matter.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Ashutosh Kumar and Justice Arun Dev Choudhury heard the three petitions.

The court fixed March 21 as the next date of hearing.

"The respondents have to reply to the notices before the next date. The court has not issued any other order," Advocate Santanu Borthakur, who assisted the counsels for one of the petitioners, told PTI.                                 
One petition was filed by Assamese litterateur Hiren Gohain, former DGP Harekrishna Deka and senior journalist Paresh Malakar on February 24. 

The CPI and CPI-M had also filed separate petitions on February 21, seeking to restrain the CM from making such comments.

The Supreme Court on February 16 refused to entertain petitions seeking action against Sarma over a viral video purportedly showing him taking aim and firing with a rifle at members of a particular community. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC Super 8s India vs Zim Updates: Zim opt to bowl; Axar, Samson return
T20 WC Super 8s India vs Zim Updates: Zim opt to bowl; Axar, Samson return

Now, no charges for cancelling air ticket before 48 hrs
Now, no charges for cancelling air ticket before 48 hrs

The DGCA has revised air ticket refund norms, allowing passengers to cancel or change tickets without additional charges within 48 hours of booking, subject to conditions. The new rules also address name correction fees and medical...

LIVE! HC issues notice to Assam CM in PILs over 'hate speech'
LIVE! HC issues notice to Assam CM in PILs over 'hate speech'

Won't be deterred by nuclear threat, says Army commander
Won't be deterred by nuclear threat, says Army commander

Western Army Commander Lieutenant General Manoj Kumar Katiyar reports a sustained decline in militancy in Jammu and Kashmir, emphasizing the army's readiness to respond to any misadventures by Pakistan and its support for terrorist...

Swami Avimukteshwaranand files counter-case against accuser
Swami Avimukteshwaranand files counter-case against accuser

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati, accused of sexual abuse, has filed a case against his accuser under the POCSO Act, claiming the law allows action against false accusations. He has also sought anticipatory bail from the Allahabad High...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO