Fadnavis inaugurates key east-west link flyover in Mumbai

12:23





The earlier 130-year-old British-era bridge at Mumbai Central had been declared dangerous and was subsequently dismantled. The new flyover is expected to restore the east-west connectivity disrupted for the past two years and ease congestion on Jehangir Boman Behram Road (earlier Bellasis Road), Dr Dadasaheb Bhadkamkar Marg (Grant Road), Pathe Bapurao Marg and the Mahalaxmi station bridge, officials said.





The total length of the flyover is 333 metres, including 138.39 metres on the eastern side, 157.39 metres on the western side and 36.90 metres within railway limits. The carriageway is 7 metres wide, with adequately wide footpaths on both sides, they said.





Fadnavis inaugurated the flyover via videoconference, with Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde present along with him. The flyover connects Tardeo, Nagpada and Mumbai Central railway station. -- PTI

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday virtually inaugurated the Tardeo-Nagpada-Mumbai Central flyover, a key east-west connecting link in south Mumbai that offers commuters a smoother alternative route.