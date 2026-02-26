HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
ED grills Anil Ambani for 9 hours; calls him again on Friday

Thu, 26 February 2026
23:32
The Enforcement Directorate on Thursday grilled Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani for more than nine hours during the second round of questioning in connection with an alleged bank fraud-linked money laundering case related to his group company RCOM, officials said. 

He has been called again for questioning on Friday in a separate case linked to an alleged loan fraud against the Yes Bank, they said. 

The 66-year-old industrialist entered the federal probe agency's office in central Delhi around 10:30 am and left around 8:20 pm. 

Officials in the agency said they have recorded Ambani's statement under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA). 

The probe pertains to an alleged over Rs 40,000 crore worth bank fraud by Reliance Communications (RCOM). 

Ambani was first questioned by the ED in August 2025 in the alleged loan fraud against the Yes Bank. 

The ED arrested former RCOM president Punit Garg as part of its investigation in January. 

The alleged laundered funds were "diverted" through multiple foreign subsidiaries and offshore entities of RCOM, the agency claimed earlier. -- PTI

