CBI books Anil Ambani, RCom over Rs 2,220-cr 'fraud'

Thu, 26 February 2026
17:35
The CBI has registered a fresh case against industrialist Anil Ambani and Reliance Communications (RCOM) for allegedly cheating the Bank of Baroda during 2013-17 causing a wrongful loss of more than Rs 2,220 crore to the bank, officials said Thursday. 

The case stems from a complaint received from the bank on Tuesday, they said. 

"After registration of this case, the CBI has conducted searches at the residence of Anil Ambani and the registered offices of Reliance Communication Ltd. Various documents connected with this loan transactions have been recovered," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement. 

"The allegations in the FIR are that Bank of Baroda has suffered a loss of more than Rs 2,220 crore due to the loans availed by Reliance Communications which were allegedly diverted and misutilised by creating fictitious transactions with related parties," the spokesperson said. 

According to the officials, the account was declared a non-performing asset in 2017 itself. 

"However, based on the petition filed by Anil Ambani before the Hon'ble High Court of Bombay, there was stay on the declaration of the accounts as a fraud by the hon'ble high court. The stay was vacated on 23.02.2026 after which the Bank of Baroda lodged this complaint and the CBI has taken up the case immediately," the spokesperson said. -- PTI

