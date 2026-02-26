HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
BSE Sensex top losers today

Thu, 26 February 2026
18:38
Benchmark BSE Sensex slipped by 27.46 points to close at 82,248.61 in a volatile session on Thursday, dragged down by selling in HDFC Bank and other blue-chip stocks. 

Investors remained cautious amid the proposed US-Iran nuclear talks, AI-related developments and tariff concerns. 

The 30-share index opened higher and gained a further 303 points to hit a high of 82,579.16 in late morning deals amid optimism in other Asian markets. 

However, profit-taking in financial services, FMCG and realty shares dragged the index down 608 points from the day's high, hitting a low of 81,970.47 in afternoon deals. 

The Sensex closed marginally down by 27.46 points or 0.03 percent at 82,248.61. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty eked out a marginal gain of 14.05 points or 0.06 percent to end at 25,496.55. 

From the Sensex pack, Trent, Eternal, Power Grid, HDFC Bank, Asian Paints, UltraTech Cement, NTPC and Axis Bank were among the biggest laggards. -- PTI

