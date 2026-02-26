HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Aviation watchdog DGCA to hire 38 consultants

Thu, 26 February 2026
Share:
17:08
File image
File image
Aviation regulator DGCA, which is facing significant staff shortage, is looking to hire 38 consultants for airworthiness, air safety and other directorates. 

Applications have been sought for 24 consultants at the Directorate of Airworthiness and 6 consultants at the Directorate of Air Safety, according to a public notice. 

Besides, 5 senior consultants and 2 consultants would be hired at the Directorate of International Relations and Legal Affairs (DIRLA). 

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would also be taking consultant at the Directorate of Flying Training, as per another public notice. 

All these consultants would be recruited on contract basis, initially for one year, subject to certain conditions. 

The upper age limit for the applicants is 63 years. 

The regulator has been facing staff crunch as nearly half of the sanctioned posts are lying vacant. 

On February 5, the civil aviation ministry told the Lok Sabha that there were 1,630 sanctioned posts at the regulator as on January 15 and out of them, 787 positions were vacant. 

Out of the total posts, 441 posts -- 426 technical and 15 non-technical posts -- were created during the period 2022 to 2024 as a part of the restructuring of DGCA. 

The ministry had said that adequate steps have been taken from time to time to fill up the vacancies. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Now, no charges for cancelling air ticket before 48 hrs
Now, no charges for cancelling air ticket before 48 hrs

The DGCA has revised air ticket refund norms, allowing passengers to cancel or change tickets without additional charges within 48 hours of booking, subject to conditions. The new rules also address name correction fees and medical...

LIVE! CBI books Anil Ambani, RCom over Rs 2,220-cr 'fraud'
LIVE! CBI books Anil Ambani, RCom over Rs 2,220-cr 'fraud'

NCERT textbook row: Govt promises action after SC ban
NCERT textbook row: Govt promises action after SC ban

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has expressed strong disapproval of a chapter in an NCERT Class 8 textbook addressing judicial corruption, prompting government action and a Supreme Court ban on the book's circulation.

HC stays release of Kerala Story 2
HC stays release of Kerala Story 2

The Kerala High Court has issued an interim stay against the release of 'The Kerala Story 2-Goes Beyond', citing concerns over the censor board's certification process and potential disruption of social harmony.

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Are Married
Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda Are Married

Rashmika Mandanna, Vijay Deverakonda celebrated their wedding in Udaipur, blending Telugu and Kodava traditions in a heartfelt ceremony.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO