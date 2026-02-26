Aviation watchdog DGCA to hire 38 consultants

17:08

File image





Applications have been sought for 24 consultants at the Directorate of Airworthiness and 6 consultants at the Directorate of Air Safety, according to a public notice.





Besides, 5 senior consultants and 2 consultants would be hired at the Directorate of International Relations and Legal Affairs (DIRLA).





The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) would also be taking consultant at the Directorate of Flying Training, as per another public notice.





All these consultants would be recruited on contract basis, initially for one year, subject to certain conditions.





The upper age limit for the applicants is 63 years.





The regulator has been facing staff crunch as nearly half of the sanctioned posts are lying vacant.





On February 5, the civil aviation ministry told the Lok Sabha that there were 1,630 sanctioned posts at the regulator as on January 15 and out of them, 787 positions were vacant.





Out of the total posts, 441 posts -- 426 technical and 15 non-technical posts -- were created during the period 2022 to 2024 as a part of the restructuring of DGCA.





The ministry had said that adequate steps have been taken from time to time to fill up the vacancies. -- PTI

Aviation regulator DGCA, which is facing significant staff shortage, is looking to hire 38 consultants for airworthiness, air safety and other directorates.