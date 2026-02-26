Apple opens second store in Mumbai, sixth in India

16:34





At Apple Borivali, customers can explore and shop Apple's latest product lineup, including the iPhone 17 family, iPhone Air, Apple Watch Ultra 3, Apple Watch Series 11, and iPad and Mac models powered by the M5 chip. Apple enthusiasts eagerly waited to get inside the Borivali store.





Beyond iPhones, the store features dedicated counters for Apple's music systems. There are also specialised sections for mobile covers, headphones, Apple TV, Apple Arcade, Apple Games, Apple Bluetooth devices, and various other electronic accessories. -- ANI

Apple on Thursday opened its second store in Mumbai and sixth in India. Located in Sky City Mall in Mumbai's Borivali, the new store brings Apple's full lineup of products and services to even more customers in one of the city's key growth corridors.