Andhra govt intensifies crackdown after milk contamination claims 5 lives

The inspections and surveillance follow five deaths and hospitalisations reported in Rajamahendravaram.





Preliminary epidemiological investigations indicated milk consumption as the probable source of exposure in the reported cluster of cases.





"The Andhra government has intensified surveillance and enforcement measures after detecting a cluster of acute renal failure cases in Rajamahendravaram, East Godavari district, with preliminary epidemiological findings indicating milk consumption as the probable source of exposure," said an official release on Thursday.





The state government has launched inspections at milk sales and storage centres, collecting around 150 samples from across the state for laboratory testing.





Food safety officials have also sent 150 samples from various centres to recognised laboratories in Hyderabad, Chennai and Kakinada for detailed analysis.





In Anantapur town, nearly 100 litres of milk were found substandard at two locations and discarded.





"Strict action will be taken against those involved in irregularities in milk sales and improper practices," said an official release late on Wednesday. -- PTI

