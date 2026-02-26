HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ajit Pawar plane crash sabotage or negligence? CID says...

Thu, 26 February 2026
16:05
The Maharashtra Crime Investigation Department said on Thursday that the focus of its probe into the Baramati plane crash that killed deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar and four others is to ascertain if it was sabotage or criminal negligence.

Addressing a press conference, Sunil Ramanand, ADG (CID), said the investigation into the incident is being conducted in a detailed and professional manner. "The purpose of the CID probe is to determine whether there was any foul play in the plane crash. It will also examine whether there was any criminal negligence. Thirdly, the probe will ascertain whether any criminal act, including illegal omission, led to the crash," said Ramanand. Once the AAIB (Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau) concludes its report, the findings will be included in the CID investigation, he said. "We have collected several pieces of evidence," the official said.

If any criminal angle, including negligence or sabotage, is established in the probe, the CID will register a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, he said. Considering the seriousness of the case, the state government has also written to the Centre seeking a CBI probe, he said. 

A Learjet 45 aircraft (VT-SSK), operated by VSR Ventures Private Limited, crashed near the Baramati airstrip in Pune district on January 28, killing Ajit Pawar and four others. After the tragedy, an accidental death report was initially registered at the Baramati Taluka police station, and the case was later transferred to the CID for further investigation. PTI

