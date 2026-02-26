AI-protest fallout: Shimla Police intervene in 'abduction' scare

12:40





A dramatic sequence of events at a local resort, initially reported as a daylight abduction, culminated in a multi-district police intercept yesterday. What appeared to be a kidnapping by unidentified gunmen turned out to be a coordinated--though legally scrutinised--custody operation by Delhi and Haryana police teams.





The incident began on the morning of February 25, 2026, when Shimla Police received an emergency call from Chanshul Resort in Chirgaon. The resort owner reported that a group of men in civilian clothes, driving vehicles with out-of-state registration numbers, had forcibly taken three guests.





"Yesterday morning, Shimla Police received information from Chanshul Resort, Chirgaon, regarding an alleged incident wherein a group of individuals, in civilian clothes in vehicles bearing outside state registration numbers, had reportedly forcibly taken away three persons staying at the resort and had also removed certain electronic equipment, including a Digital Video Recorder (DVR)," said Shimla Police.





The case pertains to a protest by Indian Youth Congress workers at the India AI Impact Summit in New Delhi. Taking the matter seriously, Shimla Police promptly initiated necessary legal action to ascertain the facts and ensure that all procedures were followed strictly in accordance with the law.





Acting swiftly and in close coordination with Solan Police, Shimla Police teams intercepted the concerned individuals at multiple locations, including Shoghi, ISBT Shimla and Dharampur. "Upon verification, it was revealed that the group comprised police personnel from Delhi and Haryana who had followed and taken custody of the three individuals in connection with a case registered in Delhi," said Shimla Police. Shimla Police produced the individuals before the competent local court for appropriate directions.





The three persons were also subjected to medical examination at Ripon Hospital, Shimla, as per established legal procedures. Subsequently, the ACJM-II Court, Shimla, granted transit remand of approximately 18 hours. After completion of all statutory formalities and due verification, the team of Delhi and Haryana Police was permitted to proceed towards Delhi along with the concerned individuals. -- ANI

