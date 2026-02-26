HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
9 yo girl dies while playing in school; docs suspect cardiac arrest

Thu, 26 February 2026
15:10
A nine-year-old girl died of a suspected cardiac arrest at a private school in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Monday morning in the Gotan town. Police said, Divya Bapedia, a Class 5 student and resident of Talnapur, was playing with other children in the school ground before morning prayers when she suddenly collapsed. School staff took her to the local community health center (CHC) where doctors declared her dead, they added. --PTI

Doctors suspected cardiac arrest as the cause of her death. The CCTV footage from the playground, which surfaced on social media on Thursday, shows Divya playing moments before she collapsed. 

Dr Sukhram, in charge of Gotan CHC, said the girl had no prior medical history. There were no external injuries on her body, and a preliminary investigation indicated cardiac arrest as the probable cause of death. The family refused a post-mortem, and the body was handed over to them. PTI

