9 yo girl dies while playing in school; docs suspect cardiac arrest

A nine-year-old girl died of a suspected cardiac arrest at a private school in Rajasthan's Nagaur district, police said on Thursday. The incident occurred on Monday morning in the Gotan town. Police said, Divya Bapedia, a Class 5 student and resident of Talnapur, was playing with other children in the school ground before morning prayers when she suddenly collapsed. School staff took her to the local community health center (CHC) where doctors declared her dead, they added. --PTI