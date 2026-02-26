7 booked for offering namaaz in Malegaon civic office

21:19

File image/ANI Photo





A video showing a group of people offering namaz inside the MMC's electricity department office has gone viral on social media, drawing sharp reactions from the Bharatiya Janata Party and Hindu organisations even as Malegaon municipal commissioner Ravindra Jadhav ordered an inquiry into the episode.





According to the police, on February 23, Loksangharsh Committee president Lukman Kamal and his associates had gone to the MMC electricity department office to raise a civic issue.





When department officials did not meet with committee members, the latter staged a sit-in in the office.





The committee members also got into an argument with a senior officer, Abhijeet Pawar, and thereafter offered namaaz in the department office, they said. -- PTI

Seven people, including the president of a local outfit, were booked on charges of unlawful assembly and creating public nuisance after they allegedly offered namaaz inside the electricity department office of the Malegaon Municipal Corporation (MMC) in Maharashtra's Nashik district, police said on Thursday.