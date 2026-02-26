30 lakh dog-bite cases in Maharashtra in 2 years

16:37





As many as 30 lakh dog-bite cases were reported and 30 persons died of rabies infection in the state between 2021-23 , the government said, without providing any data about the present number of stray dogs.





Replying to a question, Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said the rise in stray dog numbers has been observed particularly in Ahilyanagar, Vasai-Virar, Sangli, Bhiwandi, Raigad, Jalna and Mumbai. Following the directions issued by the Supreme Court in August 2025 regarding feeding of stray dogs in public places and sterilisation and vaccination drives, the Urban Development Department and the Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Department issued necessary instructions in November 2025 to all urban and rural local bodies in the state, he said. Directions have also been issued for implementation of the Animal Birth Control Rules, 2023, to ensure sterilisation and anti-rabies vaccination of stray dogs across Maharashtra, Shinde added.





The Tourism and Cultural Affairs Department has issued a Government Resolution dated January 5, 2026, directing authorities to take measures to prevent stray dogs from entering premises under the Tourism Department, he said. -- PTI

The Maharashtra government on Thursday told the legislative assembly that the population of stray dogs has increased significantly across rural and urban parts of the state in the last six years.