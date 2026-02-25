HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Will be visiting Delhi: DK Shivakumar

Wed, 25 February 2026
11:17
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday informed that he will be visiting New Delhi to meet Congress high command in the coming days. 

Speaking to reporters, Shivakumar said that he would be meeting LoP Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi in the national capital. He further added that Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge would also be visiting Bengaluru in the future.

"I will be going to Delhi. Is there anything new about that? I do not need to take anyone's permission. I run several educational institutions. I am going to Delhi in connection with those matters. I will also meet the high command leaders. I will meet Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi. Mallikarjun Kharge will be here in Bengaluru, and I will meet him here," said Shivakumar.

This comes after 31 Congress MLAs wrote a letter addressed to the party's top leadership, including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and his deputy DK Shivakumar, requesting that the first-time MLAs be inducted into the cabinet. -- ANI

