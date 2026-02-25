'When world critical of 'dear friend' Netanyahu, PM is...'

09:42





Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said Prime Minister Modi is "brazenly embracing" his Israeli counterpart, who has reduced Gaza to rubble and dust and who is orchestrating the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.





On May 20, 1960, Jawaharlal Nehru was in Gaza and met with the Indian contingent of the UN Emergency Force there, Ramesh recalled. On November 29, 1981, India issued a commemorative postage stamp in solidarity with Palestine and on November 18, 1988, India formally recognised the state of Palestine, he pointed out.





"That was a different era. Now the Indian Prime Minister is brazenly embracing the Prime Minister of Israel, who has reduced Gaza to rubble and dust and who is orchestrating the expansion of illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank," Ramesh said on X. "When the entire world is critical of his 'dear friend' Mr. Netanyahu, Mr. Modi will be displaying moral cowardice," he alleged. -- PTI

