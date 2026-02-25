HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US announces 126% duty on imports of Indian...

Wed, 25 February 2026
11:39
image
The US has announced preliminary countervailing duty of 125.87 per cent on imports of certain Indian solar goods alleging that the products are unfairly subsidised by New Delhi. 

The US has also announced different duties on the imports of 'Crystalline Silicon Photovoltaic Cells, Whether or Not Assembled into Modules' from Indonesia and Laos. "On February 24, 2026, the US Department of Commerce announced its preliminary affirmative determinations in the countervailing duty investigations of crystalline silicon photovoltaic cells, whether or not assembled into modules (solar cells), from India, Indonesia, and the Lao People's Democratic Republic (Laos)," a US order has said.

These duties are different from the 10 per cent tariffs announced by the Trump-administration on all countries from February 24. According to the order, solar imports from India into the US increased to USD 792.6 million in 2024 from USD 83.86 million in 2022. 

"Unless postponed, the final determination in these CVD investigations are currently scheduled to be issued on July 6, 2026. Commerce (department) is also conducting concurrent anti-dumping duty investigations of solar cells from India, Indonesia, and Laos," it said. Countervailing duties help companies to protect them from increase in subsidised imports. PTI

