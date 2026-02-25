Trai Recommends Spectrum Auction In FY27

09:17





This, it said, would provide telecom companies clarity on network expansion and investment in new technologies. It would also suggest that the government initiate immediate action for taking back and auctioning the spectrum held by companies undergoing insolvency resolution.





Trai has suggested that all available airwaves across 600 Mhz, 800 MHz, 900 MHz, 1800 MHz, 2100 MHz, 2300 MHz, 2500 MHz, 3300 MHz, and 26 GHz spectrum bands be put up for sale.





The regulator has lowered the reserve prices for most bands from 2024 levels.





Proposing a new scheme, Trai said that winning bidders in the auctions would be able to reduce spectrum costs by 10 per cent if they deploy new base stations in so-called 'coverage holes'. Presently, the Digital Bharat Nidhi fund provides carriers monetary aid for building sites in remote areas.





Trai has proposed halving the net worth requirements for new entrants to Rs 50 crore per circle, and from Rs 50 crore to Rs 25 crore for Jammu & Kashmir and the north east. This would broaden the playing field.





It has also recommended that companies buying airwaves won't be able to buy more than 35 per cent of the total available spectrum, which willensure competition in the market.





With recommendation of licences to be granted for 20 years, for 600 MHz band, a 24-year period has been recommended.





-- Gulveen Aulakh, Business Standard

