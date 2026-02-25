HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Stock markets rebound, Sensex up by over 500 points

Wed, 25 February 2026
Benchmark equity indices Sensex and Nifty rallied in early trade on Wednesday, bouncing back from previous session's sharp fall, driven by buying in IT stocks and a positive trend in global markets. The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 558.79 points to 82,784.71 in early trade. 

The 50-share NSE Nifty climbed 157.05 points to 25,581.70. From the Sensex pack, Tech Mahindra, HCL Tech, Tata Consultancy Services, Infosys, Power Grid and InterGlobe Aviation were the biggest gainers. 

State Bank of India, Bajaj Finance, Asian Paints and Maruti Suzuki were the laggards. The BSE IT index traded 2.08 per cent higher at 29,850.09 during initial trade. IT stocks faced heavy losses on Tuesday amid concerns over artificial intelligence-led disruption. --PTI

TOP STORIES

'Nehru Believed India And China Should Be Brothers'
'Nehru was an idealist, he was certainly a visionary in one way, but Mao Zedong was not. Mao Zedong was a very down-to-earth strategist. He wanted to take Tibet, to take the plateau, to take the rivers, to take the minerals.'

Muslim man beaten for offering namaz near temple in U'khand
An elderly Muslim man was allegedly assaulted and forced to chant religious slogans after offering namaz near a temple in Rudrapur, Uttarakhand, raising concerns about communal harmony and prompting a police investigation.

Swami Vs Yogi: The Showdown In UP
Tensions between Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati and the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have drawn national attention in recent months.

Buying Online May Soon Be As Simple As...
Mastercard and Visa are introducing passkeys that will allow users to authenticate card payments with face scans or fingerprints, eliminating the need for one-time passwords (OTPs).

