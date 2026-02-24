HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

SIR exercise: HC Chief Justice cancels leave of all civil judges

Wed, 25 February 2026
Share:
01:07
image
The Chief Justice of the Calcutta high court on Tuesday ordered cancellation of leaves of all civil judges in different courts of West Bengal till further orders for ensuring compliance with directions passed by the Supreme Court for completion of the SIR of electoral rolls in the state.

A notification by the Registrar General of the high court said that all judicial officers, posted as civil judge (senior division), chief judicial magistrate, additional chief judicial magistrate and civil judge (junior division) and judicial magistrate, are refrained from taking any leave of absence with immediate effect, till further orders, except under medical emergency.

Chief Justice Sujoy Paul directed that, in view of an order passed by the Supreme Court on Tuesday, all the judicial officers of the said ranks who are on leave must join their respective court and office by February 25.

It was further directed that all judicial officers of these ranks who are under transfer orders but have not yet delivered charge of their court and office will be deemed released from their present posting, effective February 25 and must join their respective new assignments by this date.

The top court on Tuesday permitted the Calcutta high court Chief Justice to deploy civil judges and also requisition judicial officers from neighbouring Jharkhand and Odisha to deal with 80 lakh claims and objections in the ongoing SIR of electoral rolls in West Bengal.

The apex court took note of a letter by the Chief Justice Paul that said 250 district judges deployed in the SIR exercise will take around 80 days to deal with the claims and objections.

Taking note of the grim situation and the time constraints, the Supreme Court permitted the deployment of civil judges to conduct the process.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Modi's second visit to Israel to boost defence ties
Modi's second visit to Israel to boost defence ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Israel to enhance defence and trade cooperation amid Middle East tensions. Discussions will include defence, security, and the situation in Gaza.

Ajit Pawar plane crash: DGCA finds 'several lapses'
Ajit Pawar plane crash: DGCA finds 'several lapses'

Following a fatal plane crash in Baramati, the DGCA has grounded four aircraft belonging to VSR Ventures due to significant compliance lapses identified during a safety audit.

Harry Brook's century powers England to T20 World Cup semis
Harry Brook's century powers England to T20 World Cup semis

Skipper Harry Brook played the most defining innings of his T20 career, smashing a 51-ball 100 to propel England into the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup.

Egg extraction racket probe: 'Over 40 women exploited'
Egg extraction racket probe: 'Over 40 women exploited'

An investigation into an illegal human egg extraction and sale racket in Badlapur, India, has revealed potential links to Bengaluru and Telangana, with authorities uncovering the exploitation of numerous women and violations of...

Who is C Rajagopalachari, Whose Bust Replaced Lutyens?
Who is C Rajagopalachari, Whose Bust Replaced Lutyens?

Rajaji, an ardent follower of Gandhi, was a freedom fighter, scholar, jurist, statesman and the first recipient of the Bharat Ratna along with S Radhakrishnan and C V Raman.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO