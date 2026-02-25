HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Shirtless protest at AI meet: 3 more held in Shimla

Wed, 25 February 2026
19:13
Three more Congress workers have been taken into custody in connection with the 'shirtless' protest at the AI Impact Summit in New Delhi, taking the total number of those arrested in the case to 11, official sources said on Wednesday.

Saurabh, Siddharth and Arbaz were apprehended by the Special Cell of Delhi Police from Shimla in Himachal Pradesh and produced before a local court there.

They have been granted transit remand and are being brought to Delhi for further questioning, sources said.

The 'shirtless' at Bharat Mandapam on February 20 had triggered a major security response, with police earlier invoking charges including rioting and promoting enmity under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Officials said the Special Cell acted on specific inputs and technical surveillance to trace the accused, who were allegedly involved in coordinating and assisting the protest at the high-profile international event. 

Further investigation is underway.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED attaches Anil Ambani's Rs 3716 cr house under PMLA
LIVE! ED attaches Anil Ambani's Rs 3716 cr house under PMLA

Modi lands in Israel, gets red carpet welcome
Modi lands in Israel, gets red carpet welcome

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations, focusing on cooperation in various sectors including defense, technology, and trade.

Bill Gates apologises for Epstein Files, admits having affairs
Bill Gates apologises for Epstein Files, admits having affairs

Bill Gates has apologized to the Gates Foundation staff for his association with Jeffrey Epstein and admitted to having affairs with Russian women, stating he did nothing illicit but regrets the mistake.

Bride shot at on wedding stage by lover in Bihar
Bride shot at on wedding stage by lover in Bihar

A bride was critically injured after being shot by her alleged lover during her wedding ceremony in Buxar, Bihar, sparking a police investigation into the shocking incident.

UP delivery boy attempts suicide as cops seize bike
UP delivery boy attempts suicide as cops seize bike

A delivery executive in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, allegedly attempted self-immolation after police seized his motorcycle. He sustained burn injuries and is hospitalized, prompting an inquiry into the incident.

