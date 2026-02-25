HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Sharad Pawar discharged from Pune hospital

Wed, 25 February 2026
NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar, admitted to a hospital here with dehydration, was discharged on Wednesday morning, with doctors saying he is doing fine. The 85-year-old Rajya Sabha member was admitted to the Ruby Hall Clinic in Pune on Sunday following complaints of dehydration.

"He is doing well. He has been given discharge, and he has already left for Mumbai. He has been advised to take rest for the next couple of days before resuming his normal routine," said Dr Purvez Grant, the chief cardiologist, chairman and managing trustee of the private hospital.

Earlier, the former Union minister was admitted to the same hospital on February 9 following a chest infection and was discharged on February 14. PTI

