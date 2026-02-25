HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
SC stays trial in ED case against Hemant Soren

Wed, 25 February 2026
12:51
The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the trial in money laundering case registered against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the plea of Soren in which he had sought quashing of the case.

In his plea before the top court, Soren had also challenged the repetitive summons issued to him by the ED. Soren has challenged the recent Jharkhand High Court's decision refusing to quash the case against him. 

On January 15, the high court refused to quash the cognisance taken against Soren by a special MP-MLA court in a complaint case filed by the ED, dealing a setback to the JMM leader. The ED had filed a complaint case against Soren for not appearing before it despite summonses issued by it in connection with his alleged involvement in a land scam. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! DGCA also at fault: Rohit Pawar on Baramati crash
LIVE! DGCA also at fault: Rohit Pawar on Baramati crash

Delhi woman arrested for racially abusing neighbors from NE
Delhi woman arrested for racially abusing neighbors from NE

Delhi Police have arrested a woman for allegedly racially abusing and using insulting language against her neighbors from the Northeast in Malviya Nagar.

SC takes cognisance of NCERT chapter on corruption in judiciary
SC takes cognisance of NCERT chapter on corruption in judiciary

The Supreme Court has initiated suo motu action regarding an NCERT class 8 textbook that references corruption in the judiciary, raising concerns about potential defamation and the integrity of the judicial system.

Sikh man kidnapped, killed in US in mistaken-identity attack
Sikh man kidnapped, killed in US in mistaken-identity attack

A 57-year-old Sikh man, Avtar Singh, was found dead in California days after being kidnapped. Authorities believe he was not the intended target of the crime, and an investigation is underway.

'35 millions would have died if...: Trump's claim on India-Pak
'35 millions would have died if...: Trump's claim on India-Pak

The US President has previously made similar claims, stating that Sharif had credited him with saving millions of lives by helping end the conflict between the nuclear-armed neighbours.

