SC stays trial in ED case against Hemant Soren

In his plea before the top court, Soren had also challenged the repetitive summons issued to him by the ED. Soren has challenged the recent Jharkhand High Court's decision refusing to quash the case against him.





On January 15, the high court refused to quash the cognisance taken against Soren by a special MP-MLA court in a complaint case filed by the ED, dealing a setback to the JMM leader. The ED had filed a complaint case against Soren for not appearing before it despite summonses issued by it in connection with his alleged involvement in a land scam. PTI

The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the trial in money laundering case registered against Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren. A bench of Chief Justice Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi issued notice to the Enforcement Directorate on the plea of Soren in which he had sought quashing of the case.