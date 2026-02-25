Sanjay Leela Bhansali hospitalised? Family says...

15:51





The rumours gained significant traction around Bhansali's 63rd birthday, which he celebrated this Tuesday. The lack of immediate information led to widespread concern among fans and film industry colleagues, sparking a surge in online searches for verified medical reports.





However, no official hospital statements or medical records were ever produced to support these claims. To put an end to the speculation, Bhansali's representatives released a formal "Family Statement" via official social media handles. The statement clarified that while the filmmaker did visit a medical facility, it was for a planned procedure rather than an emergency.

The team of acclaimed filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has officially dismissed viral reports claiming the director has been hospitalised. The clarification comes after social media was flooded with unverified posts alleging that the National Award winner had been rushed to a Mumbai hospital following a sudden medical emergency.