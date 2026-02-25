Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 90.91 against US dollar

21:12

The rupee stayed range-bound and settled with a gain of 4 paise at 90.91 against the US dollar on Wednesday on the back of foreign fund inflow and a weak greenback.





The currency, however, faced pressure due to higher crude oil prices and trade-related uncertainties, according to forex traders.





At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.94 against the dollar and traded in a narrow range of 90.96-90.88, before settling at 90.91 against the greenback, registering a gain of 4 paisa from its previous close.