Rupee settles 4 paise higher at 90.91 against US dollar

Wed, 25 February 2026
21:12
The rupee stayed range-bound and settled with a gain of 4 paise at 90.91 against the US dollar on Wednesday on the back of foreign fund inflow and a weak greenback.

The currency, however, faced pressure due to higher crude oil prices and trade-related uncertainties, according to forex traders.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 90.94 against the dollar and traded in a narrow range of 90.96-90.88, before settling at 90.91 against the greenback, registering a gain of 4 paisa from its previous close.

LIVE! Had an excellent meeting with PM Netanyahu: Modi
'Welcome, My Friend': Bibi rolls out red carpet for Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations, focusing on cooperation in various sectors including defense, technology, and trade.

NCERT pulls textbook from website after CJI's rebuke
The NCERT's class 8 textbook is under scrutiny for its content on judicial corruption, potentially leading to its removal after government concerns and objections from the judiciary.

ED attaches Anil Ambani's Rs 3,716-crore house 'Abode'
The Enforcement Directorate attached Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's Mumbai house, 'Abode', worth Rs 3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law, official sources said on Wednesday.

Cong says Epstein shaped India-Israel ties, cites mails
The Congress party has alleged that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein played a role in shaping the India-Israel relationship after 2014, citing email exchanges made public under the 'Epstein Files'.

