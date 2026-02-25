HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Quietly slipped off to Israel: Rahul's dig at Modi

Wed, 25 February 2026
20:56
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday took a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying it has been more than 24 hours since he challenged the PM to scrap the India-US interim trade deal and once again, he (Modi) has 'quietly slipped off to Israel'.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, 'Narendra 'Surrender' Modi, it's been more than 24 hours since I challenged you to cancel the US Trade Deal -- and once again, you've quietly slipped off to Israel.'

'At least once, you've already 'danced and sung' in Israel at Epstein's behest - so this time, on whose orders will you strike a deal against the country's interests and return?' the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha said.

Speaking in Bhopal, Gandhi on Tuesday had said the Indo-US interim trade deal was sealed under pressure and dared Prime Minister Modi to scrap the 'anti-farmer' agreement, following the US Supreme Court ruling.

Addressing the 'Kisan Mahachaupal' rally, the former Congress chief had described the agreement as 'an arrow in the heart of farmers'.

"After the US Supreme Court ruling on the trade deal (global tariffs), I challenge PM Modi to scrap it if he has courage...but he won't be able to do so," Gandhi had said.

In a major setback to Trump's pivotal economic agenda for his second term, the US Supreme Court, in a 6-3 verdict, ruled that the tariffs imposed by the president on nations around the world were illegal and that he had exceeded his authority when he imposed the sweeping levies.

Gandhi has alleged that the prime minister approved the agreement under external pressure linked to the threat of releasing 'Epstein files' and an ongoing criminal case involving industrialist Gautam Adani in the US.  -- PTI

