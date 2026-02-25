HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak PM said 35mn people would have died but for me: Trump

Wed, 25 February 2026
10:24
US President Donald Trump in his state of the Union Address on Tuesday night (local time) once again claimed that he had ended eight wars including the India-Pakistan conflict that arose in the aftermath of the Pahalgam Terror attacks last year.

In his address, the US President also made a stunning revelation saying that Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif had told him that almost 35 million people would have died had he not intervened in the conflict. 

"In my first 10 months, I ended eight wars... Cambodia and Thailand... Pakistan and India would have had a nuclear war. 35 million people said the Prime Minister of Pakistan would have died if it were not for my involvement," he claimed. 

India has denied any involvement of the United States in the agreement to cease hostilities with Pakistan, maintaining that the request to end military operations had come from the Director General of Military operations in Pakistan. India had initiated Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 innocent civilians, the operation was a punitive and targeted campaign to dismantle the terror infrastructure across the Line of Control and deeper inside Pakistan. 

In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, Pakistan initiated a series of retaliatory drone and UCAV attacks targeting key Indian airbases and logistics infrastructure. These attempts, however, were effectively neutralised by India's comprehensive and multi-layered air defence architecture. 

The operation unfolded across land, air, and sea, a seamless demonstration of synergy between the Indian Army, Air Force, and Navy. The Indian Air Force (IAF) played a crucial role in delivering precision strikes against terror infrastructure across Pakistan. It conducted high-impact air operations on targets such as the Nur Khan Air Base and the Rahimyar Khan Air Base. -- ANI

