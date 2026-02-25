HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Old guard can't stay forever: Shivakumar on K'taka cabinet

Wed, 25 February 2026
Share:
09:28
image
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has voiced his support for the induction of "new blood" into the cabinet, saying the old guard cannot continue indefinitely and that "fresh thinking" is vital for the party's future. 

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru on Tuesday, he backed the first-time MLAs' demand to give them space in the cabinet. "The party needs new blood and fresh thinking. I support fresh blood," the deputy CM said, underlining the need for generational change. 

"The old guard can't stay forever," Shivakumar, who is also Congress state president, said. He was reacting to a query on first-time MLAs writing to senior party leaders, including Rahul Gandhi and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, seeking representation in the state cabinet during the proposed reshuffle. In a joint representation addressed to the Congress high command and the state leadership, including Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, the legislators urged that at least five first-time MLAs be inducted as ministers. 

"As you are aware, the people of Karnataka have elected 38 members to the legislative assembly from the Indian National Congress for the first time and thereby sent out a clear message that they want to see new young faces in the Legislature," the MLAs said in their letter. Reacting to remarks by his cabinet colleague H C Mahadevappa on the Dalit chief minister issue, Shivakumar said he had no information about any leadership change in the state. 

"I saw Mahadevappa's statement. He is our high command, and he may have some information. I don't have any information on this," the deputy CM said. Asked whether the party high command had summoned him and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to Delhi, he clarified, "I haven't got any calls. I have to visit Delhi for some work related to my department." -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'When world critical of 'dear friend' Netanyahu, PM is...'
LIVE! 'When world critical of 'dear friend' Netanyahu, PM is...'

'Nehru Believed India And China Should Be Brothers'
'Nehru Believed India And China Should Be Brothers'

'Nehru was an idealist, he was certainly a visionary in one way, but Mao Zedong was not. Mao Zedong was a very down-to-earth strategist. He wanted to take Tibet, to take the plateau, to take the rivers, to take the minerals.'

India vs Zimbabwe: Will Sanju Replace Abhishek?
India vs Zimbabwe: Will Sanju Replace Abhishek?

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI for the must-win match against Zimbabwe on Thursday?

Ajit Pawar plane crash: DGCA finds 'several lapses'
Ajit Pawar plane crash: DGCA finds 'several lapses'

Following a fatal plane crash in Baramati, the DGCA has grounded four aircraft belonging to VSR Ventures due to significant compliance lapses identified during a safety audit.

UK, France planning to arm Ukraine with nukes: Russia
UK, France planning to arm Ukraine with nukes: Russia

A Russian intelligence agency has claimed that the UK and France are covertly planning to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine, alleging a violation of international law.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO