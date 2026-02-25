HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nehru statue vandalised with excavator in Assam

Wed, 25 February 2026
Share:
13:36
image
A statue of former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was vandalised in Assam's Cachar district, officials said on Wednesday. The incident happened on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday at Pailapool market in the Lakhipur police station area, they said. 

Police said they have detained a person and seized the excavator used to uproot the statue. "We have not found any eyewitness to the incident. However, it was on a CCTV footage that some unknown miscreants were seen demolishing the statue with the help of an excavator," Lakhipur police station officer-in-charge Sankar Dayal told PTI.

"An FIR has been registered. Although we have apprehended one person relating to the incident and seized the excavator, we are yet to nab its driver," Dayal said. Congress's Silchar president Sajal Acherjee alleged that it was a planned attack. "It was done to create tension among the people ahead of the elections," he claimed. Elections for the state's 126-member assembly are expected to be held in March-April. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! After Keralam, chorus for renaming West Bengal and Delhi
LIVE! After Keralam, chorus for renaming West Bengal and Delhi

Delhi couple arrested for racially abusing neighbors from NE
Delhi couple arrested for racially abusing neighbors from NE

Delhi Police have arrested a woman for allegedly racially abusing and using insulting language against her neighbors from the Northeast in Malviya Nagar.

SC takes cognisance of NCERT chapter on corruption in judiciary
SC takes cognisance of NCERT chapter on corruption in judiciary

The Supreme Court has initiated suo motu action regarding an NCERT class 8 textbook that references corruption in the judiciary, raising concerns about potential defamation and the integrity of the judicial system.

'India Is A Reverse AI Trade Globally'
'India Is A Reverse AI Trade Globally'

'The day that the market realises that they've overspent (on AI) and there's a sudden collapse in the capex, then India can start outperforming again.'

Sikh man kidnapped, killed in US in mistaken-identity attack
Sikh man kidnapped, killed in US in mistaken-identity attack

A 57-year-old Sikh man, Avtar Singh, was found dead in California days after being kidnapped. Authorities believe he was not the intended target of the crime, and an investigation is underway.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO