Modi@Israel: PM receives Guard of Honour

Wed, 25 February 2026
16:57
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday arrived in Tel Aviv for a two-day state visit to Israel at the invitation of his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu, aimed at further strengthening the "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership" between the two nations.

On arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, Modi received a Guard of Honour. Netanyahu, accompanied by his wife Sara Netanyahu, personally welcomed the Prime Minister, reflecting the close personal rapport shared by the two leaders. The two Prime Ministers exchanged a warm hug upon arrival.

Israeli Ambassador to India, Reuven Azar, was also present among those receiving PM Modi.

Ahead of his departure, PM Modi, in a statement, described the visit as an opportunity to further deepen the two nations' "robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership."

"India and Israel share a robust and multifaceted Strategic Partnership that has witnessed remarkable growth and dynamism in recent years," the statement added, highlighting the trajectory of bilateral ties between the two nations.

The Prime Minister stated that he is looking forward to discussions with his Israeli counterpart aimed at expanding cooperation across various sectors.

The streets of Jerusalem carried a familiar buzz with tricolours tucked into shopfronts, community leaders coordinating welcome gatherings, and conversations in Hindi echoing through neighbourhoods where the Indian community forms a visible presence ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's arrival.

During his visit, the PM is scheduled to meet President Isaac Herzog and would also address the Knesset, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to do so.

Ahead of his address at the Israeli Parliament - Knesset, PM Modi will hold a brief meeting with Netanyahu today. -- ANI

