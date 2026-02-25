Modi lands in Israel, Indian expats say he's a good PM

16:19





For many Indian-origin Jews and expatriates, Prime Minister Modi's arrival signifies a deepening of the historical and strategic "bond" between the two nations, a relationship they view with immense pride.





Speaking to ANI, members of the community expressed their deep-rooted dual identity, maintaining that while they have built lives in Israel, their hearts remain firmly Indian.





"I am very connected with our Indian Embassy, and we are very happy that Prime Minister Modi has come here. We are very proud that he has such a good relationship with our Israel, our fatherland. May this relationship continue and our friendship continue," said one member of the community. "We have been in Israel for many years, but our heart is still Indian."





This sentiment of a shared security and strategic vision was also echoed by the diaspora, particularly regarding regional challenges. "Because of the situation, Israel and India should be very strong friends," another resident noted. "Whatever the Pakistan issues, we have to learn from Israel how to deal, how to fight."





Abraham Samson, who moved to Israel from Mumbai nine years ago, described himself as a staunch follower of Prime Minister Modi. "We are very, very proud of him, that he is a very good Prime Minister, and he's an honest man. God bless him," Samson said.

PM Narendra Modi lands in Tel Aviv, Israel. Modi is in Israel at the invitation of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on a state visit for two days.