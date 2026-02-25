HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Modi conferred with Israel's Speaker of the Knesset Medal

Wed, 25 February 2026
Share:
23:03
image
Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on Wednesday conferred with the 'Speaker of the Knesset Medal' in recognition of his exceptional contribution to strengthening strategic relations between India and Israel.

The Indian Prime Minister is the first leader to receive this medal, which is the highest honour of the Knesset -- the Israeli Parliament.

Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana conferred the award on the prime minister after his address at the Israeli Parliament.

The medal was conferred in recognition of the prime minister's exceptional contribution -- through his personal leadership -- to strengthen strategic relations between India and Israel.

Modi is a rare world leader who has received top awards from both Israel and Palestine.

In 2018, Modi was conferred the Grand Collar of the State of Palestine, which is the highest Palestinian honour for foreign leaders.

It is PM Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years.

The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during his first visit to that country in July 2017.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Modi conferred with Speaker of the Knesset Medal
LIVE! Modi conferred with Speaker of the Knesset Medal

India backs Gaza peace plan, Modi tells Israeli Knesset
India backs Gaza peace plan, Modi tells Israeli Knesset

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the Israeli Parliament, reaffirming India's support for Israel in the face of terrorism and expressing support for the Gaza peace initiative.

'Welcome, My Friend': Bibi rolls out red carpet for Modi
'Welcome, My Friend': Bibi rolls out red carpet for Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations, focusing on cooperation in various sectors including defense, technology, and trade.

NCERT pulls textbook from website after CJI's rebuke
NCERT pulls textbook from website after CJI's rebuke

The NCERT's class 8 textbook is under scrutiny for its content on judicial corruption, potentially leading to its removal after government concerns and objections from the judiciary.

ED attaches Anil Ambani's Rs 3,716-crore house 'Abode'
ED attaches Anil Ambani's Rs 3,716-crore house 'Abode'

The Enforcement Directorate attached Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's Mumbai house, 'Abode', worth Rs 3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law, official sources said on Wednesday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO