Jamia dismisses viral 'nikah' notice as fake

Jamia Millia Islamia issued a circular on Tuesday debunking a notification circulating on social media that claimed the university planned to arrange nikah for boys and girls found standing together during the holy month of Ramadan.





In the circular, the university said the purported notice dated February 20 is 'totally fake' and that no such direction has been issued by its authorities.





The administration urged students and staff not to take the viral message seriously, saying it appeared to be aimed at maligning the institution's image, the official statement read.





University officials said a complaint has been lodged with the Delhi Police regarding the circulation of the fake notice. -- PTI