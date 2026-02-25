Israeli media hails Modi visit as 'strategic reset'

14:36

Leading Israeli publications have given prominent coverage to Modi's trip, portraying it as a significant visit by a friend at a crucial juncture for the country. From government officials to ordinary citizens, the excitement surrounding the visit is palpable across Jerusalem.





Any Indian walking down the streets is constantly greeted with "namaste" every few yards. Roads leading to the Knesset were adorned with Indian and Israeli flags, and the parliament building was illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour. People involved in the preparations were seen warmly greeting every Indians around and enquiring if "things looked good, and it was all properly done".





Despite the visit intersecting with Israel's domestic politics, the opposition has sought to distance itself from any perception of being anti-India or critical of Modi, while acknowledging India as an "important ally" that "they appreciate".





Leading English daily, The Jerusalem Post, described the visit as a "strategic reset" marking a "new phase" in relations, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promotes a "hexagon of alliances" with India as a "central pillar", alongside Greece, Cyprus, select Arab states and others. Several publications termed Modi's scheduled address to the Knesset, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, as "historic".





Israeli media highlighted that the already "robust relationship" would gain "more substance" through high-level cooperation in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, and Cybersecurity, along with a shift in defence ties towards joint production. -- PTI

