Israeli media hails Modi visit as 'strategic reset'

Wed, 25 February 2026
14:36
A man reads the Jerusalem Pst
As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday left for Israel from India for a visit expected to upgrade the bilateral ties to a new level, the Israeli media is describing the trip as a "strategic reset", a "landmark moment" and a "defining" phase. 

Leading Israeli publications have given prominent coverage to Modi's trip, portraying it as a significant visit by a friend at a crucial juncture for the country. From government officials to ordinary citizens, the excitement surrounding the visit is palpable across Jerusalem. 

Any Indian walking down the streets is constantly greeted with "namaste" every few yards. Roads leading to the Knesset were adorned with Indian and Israeli flags, and the parliament building was illuminated in the colours of the Indian tricolour. People involved in the preparations were seen warmly greeting every Indians around and enquiring if "things looked good, and it was all properly done". 

Despite the visit intersecting with Israel's domestic politics, the opposition has sought to distance itself from any perception of being anti-India or critical of Modi, while acknowledging India as an "important ally" that "they appreciate". 

Leading English daily, The Jerusalem Post, described the visit as a "strategic reset" marking a "new phase" in relations, as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu promotes a "hexagon of alliances" with India as a "central pillar", alongside Greece, Cyprus, select Arab states and others. Several publications termed Modi's scheduled address to the Knesset, the first by an Indian Prime Minister, as "historic".

Israeli media highlighted that the already "robust relationship" would gain "more substance" through high-level cooperation in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Quantum Computing, and Cybersecurity, along with a shift in defence ties towards joint production. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Bhopal man dies after speeding Thar rams his car in Goa
Bhopal man dies after speeding Thar rams his car in Goa

A tourist from Bhopal died in a road accident in North Goa after his car was hit by an SUV allegedly driven by a 19-year-old. Police are investigating the incident and have arrested the driver for rash and negligent driving.

Mere breakup may not amount to instigation for...: HC
Mere breakup may not amount to instigation for...: HC

The Delhi High Court has ruled that merely ending a relationship does not automatically constitute instigation for abetment of suicide, while granting bail to a man accused of abetting his former partner's suicide.

Delhi couple arrested for racially abusing neighbors from NE
Delhi couple arrested for racially abusing neighbors from NE

Delhi Police have arrested a woman for allegedly racially abusing and using insulting language against her neighbors from the Northeast in Malviya Nagar.

SC takes cognisance of NCERT chapter on corruption in judiciary
SC takes cognisance of NCERT chapter on corruption in judiciary

The Supreme Court has initiated suo motu action regarding an NCERT class 8 textbook that references corruption in the judiciary, raising concerns about potential defamation and the integrity of the judicial system.

