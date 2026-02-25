HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
India, Israel working hard to negotiate FTA: Modi

Wed, 25 February 2026
23:41
Addressing the Israeli Parliament Knesset, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that Indian and Israeli representative have been working to conclude a bilateral trade agreement.

Modi said that India has been tolerant of Jews and they have never faced persecution in India.

He said, "For the past few years, India has been the fastest-growing major economy in the world. Soon, we will be among the top three economies globally. In the last few years, India has concluded a number of important trade agreements with other nations. Our teams are working hard to negotiate an ambitious Free Trade Agreement."

Modi dived into history, and said that during the First World War, more than 4,000 Indian soldiers laid down their lives in this region. India's connection to this land is also written in blood and sacrifice.

"During the First World War, more than 4,000 Indian soldiers laid down their lives in this region. Jewish communities have lived in India without fear of persecution or discrimination. They have preserved their faiths and participated fully in society," he said.

He further reiterated India's support for the Gaza Peace Initiative, saying that it offers a pathway.

"The Gaza Peace Initiative, which was endorsed by the UN Security Council, offers a pathway. India has expressed its firm support for the initiative. We believe that it holds the promise of a just and durable peace for all the people of the region, including by addressing the Palestine issue. Let all our efforts be guided by wisdom, courage, and humanity. The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and the world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region," he said.  -- ANI

