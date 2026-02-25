HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Hope PM mentions Gaza genocide in Israel: Priyanka

Wed, 25 February 2026
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday hoped Prime Minister Narendra Modi would mention the genocide in Gaza while addressing the Israeli Parliament and demand justice for them. 

The Congress MP from Wayanad said India must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world. Her remarks came ahead of Modi's departure for Israel on a two-day visit, during which he is set to hold talks with the top leadership there and address the Knesset (Israeli parliament).

In a post on X, Gandhi said, "I hope that the Hon Prime Minister @narendramodi ji mentions the genocide of thousands of innocent men, women and children in Gaza while addressing the Knesset on his upcoming trip to Israel and demands justice for them."

She asserted, "India has stood for what is right throughout our history as an independent nation, we must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world." Modi's visit begins on Wednesday to shore up bilateral defence and trade cooperation between the two countries. It will be Modi's second visit to Israel in nine years. The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of a strategic partnership during Modi's first visit to that country in July 2017. The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the government has abandoned the Palestinians and said the prime minister was going to Israel despite that country's attacks on civilians in Gaza continue "mercilessly". 

The party's general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the Modi government makes cynical and hypocritical statements on its commitment to the cause of the Palestinians, but, in reality, it has abandoned them. -- PTI

