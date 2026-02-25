HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Had an excellent meeting with PM Netanyahu: Modi

Wed, 25 February 2026
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday held an 'excellent' meeting during which they discussed a wide range of issues aimed at boosting bilateral ties and key developments in the region.

Modi, who is visiting Israel for the second time in nine years, was received by Netanyahu and his wife Sara at the airport.

The prime minister received a red-carpet welcome and a guard of honour at the Ben Gurion International Airport.

The two leaders held a private meeting at the airport after the welcoming ceremony.

'Had an excellent meeting with Prime Minister Netanyahu. Expressed gratitude to him for the warm welcome earlier in the day. It is a delight to be back in Israel after 9 years,' Modi said in a post on X.

'We discussed a wide range of subjects aimed at boosting bilateral ties. Sectors such as technology, water management, agriculture, talent partnership and more offer immense scope for close collaboration. We also discussed key developments in the region,' he said.

Modi earlier said he was looking forward to 'engaging in bilateral discussions and fruitful outcomes that strengthen the India-Israel friendship'.

The prime minister said he was 'deeply touched by the warm welcome extended by my friend, PM Netanyahu. May the India-Israel friendship continue to soar higher!'

Netanyahu said he and Modi share a 'close personal relationship, speak often, and I believe that the deep friendship between us powerfully reflects on the ties between our two countries'.

'Tomorrow we will visit Yad Vashem, and afterwards hold another meeting together with our teams, during which we will sign a series of agreements in the economic, security, and diplomatic spheres that will further advance cooperation between Israel and India,' he added.

When Modi arrived at the Hotel King David in Jerusalem, he was welcomed by the members of the Indian community, which included Indian-origin Jews, students, professionals and workers.

Indian and Israeli artists presented colourful cultural performances, including traditional Thiruvathira dance recital from Kerala, Israeli folk dance Hava Nagila and Rajasthan's Ghoomer.

Specially-abled singers also performed on the occasion. 

Modi's visit assumed greater significance as it is taking place amid the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, including deteriorating ties between the US and Iran.

The India-Israel relationship was elevated to the level of strategic partnership during his first visit to that country in July 2017.

There has been an upswing in India-Israel ties in the last few years, including in areas such as defence, scientific research, cybersecurity and innovation. -- PTI

