Goyal: 'Trade Talks To Resume After Clarity Over US Tariff Situation'

Wed, 25 February 2026
08:28
India will resume trade negotiations with the United States once there is greater clarity on the tariff situation in Washington, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

"Well, as soon as there's more clarity on the situation," Goyal said at Business Standards annual event, Manthan 2026, in New Delhi.

This is the first official statement made by the commerce minister since the US supreme court ruling striking down Trump's country-specific tariffs.

The court revoked President Donald Trump's authority to invoke the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA) to impose country-specific 'reciprocal' tariffs, creating uncertainty over the future course of trade measures.

Thereafter, starting February, Trump imposed a blanket 10 per cent surcharge on all countries for 150 days under Section 122 of the Trade Act.

He also ordered new investigations under other laws that could allow him to re-impose the tariffs.

Amid the evolving situation, a team headed by India's chief trade negotiator for the US, Darpan Jain, postponed its visit to Washington, DC. 

The delegation was scheduled to travel on Sunday for three-day talks to finalise the legal text of the negotiated interim trade deal.

Both sides are currently evaluating the latest developments and their implications, and the meeting will be rescheduled at a mutually convenient date.

-- Business Standard

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Goyal: 'US Trade Talks To Resume After...'
Ajit Pawar plane crash: DGCA finds 'several lapses'
Ajit Pawar plane crash: DGCA finds 'several lapses'

Following a fatal plane crash in Baramati, the DGCA has grounded four aircraft belonging to VSR Ventures due to significant compliance lapses identified during a safety audit.

UK, France planning to arm Ukraine with nukes: Russia
UK, France planning to arm Ukraine with nukes: Russia

A Russian intelligence agency has claimed that the UK and France are covertly planning to transfer nuclear weapons to Ukraine, alleging a violation of international law.

Woman out with boyfriend gang-raped, looted in Assam
Woman out with boyfriend gang-raped, looted in Assam

The victim alleged that at least seven unknown men raped her one after the other and then forced her to transfer Rs 10,000 to one of the accused's accounts.

Seva Teerth 1st meet: Cabinet pledges citizen empowerment
Seva Teerth 1st meet: Cabinet pledges citizen empowerment

The Union Cabinet, meeting at the new PMO complex 'Seva Teerth', resolved to prioritize citizen empowerment and service in all its decisions, guided by the principle of 'Nagrik Devo Bhava'.

