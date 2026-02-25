HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

BJP, NCP may form alliance to gain control of Raigad Zilla Parishad, leaving Sena out

Wed, 25 February 2026
Share:
22:01
image
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are likely to come together to form the governing body in the Raigad Zilla Parishad, while the third Mahayuti ally Shiv Sena may sit in the opposition despite emerging as the single largest party in the recent elections.

In the 59-member Zilla Parishad, Shiv Sena won 21 seats, falling short of the majority mark by nine. The NCP secured 16 seats, while the BJP won 15.

The president's post is likely to go to the BJP, sources said, while the deputy president's post will be allotted to the NCP.

Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale said his party was ready to sit in the opposition.

"If consensus is not reached and things do not work out, are we supposed to sit idle? There is no problem with sitting in the opposition. However, we are waiting for directions from the senior leadership," he said.

Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare, who hails from the district, told PTI that he had met Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde to discuss the issue.

Notably, Tatkare and the Sena's Gogawale are rivals in local politics. 

"Shiv Sena is our Mahayuti partner. State BJP president Ravindra Chavan, DCM Shinde, and others will sit together and chalk out the road ahead," he said.

On the BJP and NCP joining hands, Tatkare said the two parties had a pre-poll alliance, and it was natural for them to come together. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Had an excellent meeting with PM Netanyahu: Modi
LIVE! Had an excellent meeting with PM Netanyahu: Modi

'Welcome, My Friend': Bibi rolls out red carpet for Modi
'Welcome, My Friend': Bibi rolls out red carpet for Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between the two nations, focusing on cooperation in various sectors including defense, technology, and trade.

NCERT pulls textbook from website after CJI's rebuke
NCERT pulls textbook from website after CJI's rebuke

The NCERT's class 8 textbook is under scrutiny for its content on judicial corruption, potentially leading to its removal after government concerns and objections from the judiciary.

ED attaches Anil Ambani's Rs 3,716-crore house 'Abode'
ED attaches Anil Ambani's Rs 3,716-crore house 'Abode'

The Enforcement Directorate attached Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani's Mumbai house, 'Abode', worth Rs 3,716 crore under the anti-money laundering law, official sources said on Wednesday.

Cong says Epstein shaped India-Israel ties, cites mails
Cong says Epstein shaped India-Israel ties, cites mails

The Congress party has alleged that convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein played a role in shaping the India-Israel relationship after 2014, citing email exchanges made public under the 'Epstein Files'.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO