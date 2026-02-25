BJP, NCP may form alliance to gain control of Raigad Zilla Parishad, leaving Sena out

22:01

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are likely to come together to form the governing body in the Raigad Zilla Parishad, while the third Mahayuti ally Shiv Sena may sit in the opposition despite emerging as the single largest party in the recent elections.



In the 59-member Zilla Parishad, Shiv Sena won 21 seats, falling short of the majority mark by nine. The NCP secured 16 seats, while the BJP won 15.



The president's post is likely to go to the BJP, sources said, while the deputy president's post will be allotted to the NCP.



Speaking to reporters, Shiv Sena leader Bharat Gogawale said his party was ready to sit in the opposition.



"If consensus is not reached and things do not work out, are we supposed to sit idle? There is no problem with sitting in the opposition. However, we are waiting for directions from the senior leadership," he said.



Maharashtra NCP president Sunil Tatkare, who hails from the district, told PTI that he had met Deputy Chief Minister and Shiv Sena president Eknath Shinde to discuss the issue.



Notably, Tatkare and the Sena's Gogawale are rivals in local politics.



"Shiv Sena is our Mahayuti partner. State BJP president Ravindra Chavan, DCM Shinde, and others will sit together and chalk out the road ahead," he said.



On the BJP and NCP joining hands, Tatkare said the two parties had a pre-poll alliance, and it was natural for them to come together. -- PTI