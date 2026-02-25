HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP calls Priyanka Gandhi 'female Ghajini' over Gaza remark

Wed, 25 February 2026
12:01
The BJP on Wednesday hit back at Priyanka Gandhi Vadra with "female Ghajini of Indian politics" barb, accusing the Congress leader of expressing "selective outrage" over alleged genocide in Gaza. 

The 'Ghajini' reference, drawing from a 2008 Bollywood film character known for short-term memory loss, was used by the BJP to allege that Gandhi is choosing to focus on the humanitarian crisis in Gaza while forgetting the October 7 attacks in Israel. 

This came after Priyanka Gandhi took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi ahead of his departure for a two-day visit to Israel, hoping that he would mention the genocide in Gaza while addressing the Israeli Parliament and demand justice for the victims. 

In a post on X, the Congress MP from Wayanad also said India must continue to show the light of truth, peace and justice to the world. Reacting sharply to the remarks, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia wrote in a post on X, "The Female Ghajini of Indian politics is back!" 

Bhatia shared an old picture of the Congress leader carrying a bag with 'Palestine' written on it and said, "Carrying a 'Palestine' bag to Parliament is easy, but having the moral courage to condemn the Oct 7th massacre of 1,200-plus innocents, women being abducted and raped is clearly too hard for Priyanka Gandhi."

Bhatia further said it takes a lot of moral courage and one has to rise above "votebank politics" to condemn such acts. "You might carry the fake Gandhi surname but you clearly lack the conviction and the courage. #SelectiveOutrage," he added. Modi's visit begins on Wednesday to shore up bilateral defence and trade cooperation between the two countries. This is his second visit to Israel in nine years. PTI

