Assam constitutes 8th Pay Commission ahead of polls

18:53

The Assam government has constituted the 8th Pay Commission, 2026, for a comprehensive revision of the salary structure of its employees, according to an official order.





The 8th Assam Pay Commission will be headed by former Additional Chief Secretary Subhash Chandra Das, and consist of seven other members, the order issued by the Finance Department stated.





The last pay revision for Assam government employees took effect on April 1, 2016, based on the recommendation of the 7th Assam Pay & Productivity Pay Commission.





The 8th Assam Pay Commission will submit its report within 18 months.





"The government is committed to strengthening fiscal sustainability, improving service delivery outcomes and enhancing administrative efficiency. It is of the considered view that revision of pay structure must be accompanied by structural reforms in human resource management, technology adoption, outcome-based governance and rationalisation of manpower," the notification said.





The 8th Assam Pay Commission will exclude officers of all India services, posts drawing UGC or AICTE or technical pay scales in various educational institutions, and judicial service officers drawing salaries as per the recommendations of the Shetty Commission and the Second National Judicial Pay Commission, it said.





The state government-initiated panel will examine and recommend revisions in pay, allowances and service conditions in a manner that is equitable, performance oriented and fiscally sustainable, the order said.





It will also examine the emoluments given to the state government pensioners and family pensioners, particularly in relation to movements in the Consumer Price Index, and to recommend appropriate systems of dearness relief, pension revision and related matters consistent with fiscal sustainability, the notification added.





The tenure of Assam Legislative Assembly is scheduled to end on May 20, 2026. Assembly elections are expected to be held before that. -- PTI